Green tea for hair: 7 surprising ways it benefits your tresses

Have you ever wondered what the secret is to having gorgeous and healthy hair? While there are numerous products on the market, many people prefer natural ingredients for their hair care needs. Green tea for hair is one such thing that has become increasingly popular and for the right reasons! Packed with antioxidants and nutrients, this brew can transform your hair routine. From boosting hair growth to taming frizz, green tea offers a natural and holistic approach to hair care. Regular usage of green tea for hair can strengthen hair shafts, and add a lustrous shine. Additionally, its anti-inflammatory properties soothe an irritated scalp, reducing dandruff and promoting a healthy hair environment.
Green tea is a type of tea made from the Camellia sinensis plant. Unlike black tea, which undergoes a withering and oxidation process, green tea leaves are steamed or pan-fried to prevent oxidation, preserving their vibrant green colour and high concentration of antioxidants. These antioxidants, particularly catechins like epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), are believed to be responsible for many of green tea’s potential health benefits, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. You will be amazed to learn that green tea for hair is rapidly gaining preference among skincare enthusiasts for strengthening tresses and adding shine to your locks.
Here are some potential benefits of green tea for hair that you should know:
Green tea for hair promotes the growth of locks because it contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a powerful antioxidant, as found in a study published in the journal Phytomedicine. EGCG works by stimulating the hair follicles, which are little sacs in the skin that grow hair. When these follicles are stimulated, they enter the anagen phase of the hair cycle, which promotes hair growth. Plus, EGCG promotes the anagen phase, helping hair to grow longer and thicker. Green tea can help you have fuller and healthier hair by nourishing your hair follicles and providing an environment that promotes hair growth.
Green tea for hair can be a helpful remedy especially for people suffering from androgenetic alopecia, a prevalent kind of hair loss, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Multidisciplinary Research and Growth Evaluation. This disorder is usually linked with high levels of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a testosterone derivative. DHT shrinks hair follicles, resulting in thinner, weaker hair and finally hair loss. Green tea, which is high in antioxidants, can help prevent the development of DHT by inhibiting the enzyme 5-alpha reductase, which transforms testosterone into DHT. Green tea, by lowering DHT levels, can help protect hair follicles and promote healthy hair development.
Green tea for hair is a nutritional powerhouse. It contains important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which nourish your hair follicles from within. These nutrients, including vitamins B and C and amino acids, fortify the hair shaft, making it more durable and less prone to breaking. A robust hair shaft is less prone to break or split, resulting in healthier, longer, and more vivid hair. Green tea contains antioxidants that helps protect hair follicles from oxidative damage produced by free radicals, which contributes to stronger, healthier hair, as found in a study published in the journal Molecular Nutrition Food Research.
Green tea contains anti-inflammatory properties that make it an effective treatment for irritated scalp, as found in a study published in the journal Anti-inflammatory and Anti-allergy Agents in Medical Chemistry. It can help treat several scalp disorders, including dandruff which is commonly caused by an excess of the fungus Malassezia, and can result in a flaky, itchy scalp. Green tea’s antioxidants can help reduce inflammation and soothe itchy scalps. It also calms the scalp and reduces inflammation which can help treat dandruff and promote a better scalp environment. Plus, its astringent qualities might help regulate oil production, which contributes to a healthy scalp.
Green tea for hair can give your tresses a dazzling sheen, leaving them appearing healthy and lustrous. “Its antioxidants aid to neutralise damaging free radicals, which can damage the hair cuticle, the outermost layer of the locks shaft,” says dermatologist Dr Seema Oberoi Lall. A healthy hair cuticle reflects light equally, creating a glossy, lustrous appearance. Green tea can also assist in sealing the hair cuticle, which prevents moisture loss and promotes a smoother hair surface. Also, it can improve the general condition of the hair and increase its natural shine, making it appear healthy and vibrant.
Here are some easy ways to use green tea for hair:
While it is generally safe for most people, there are a few potential side effects of using green tea for hair you should be aware of, especially when used topically on the hair and scalp:
Green tea, a natural elixir, has numerous benefits to your hair. Its strong antioxidants, particularly EGCG, promote hair development, strengthen follicles, and prevent hair loss. It has anti-inflammatory qualities that soothe the scalp, reduce dandruff, and promote a healthy hair environment. By including it in your hair care routine, you may maximise its benefits for healthier, shinier, and more vivid hair.
You can apply green tea to your hair 2-3 times a week for optimal results. However, if you have sensitive skin, start with once a week and gradually increase the frequency as your scalp adjusts. Remember to avoid excessive use, as it may lead to dryness or irritation.
The ideal time to leave green tea in your hair depends on the specific treatment. For a simple rinse, 5-10 minutes is sufficient. For hair masks and packs, leaving it on for 30 minutes to an hour can maximise the benefits. However, excessive time can lead to dryness, so it is important to find the right balance for your hair type.
