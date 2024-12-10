6 autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss

There are many autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss. Learn the effective treatment ways to reduce hair loss and to promote hair growth.

Hair, generally regarded as a crown of beauty, can boost courage and self-expression. However, for many people, hair loss can be an exhausting experience, typically caused by underlying medical concerns. Among these, autoimmune diseases play a significant role. These conditions occur when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its tissues, including hair follicles. Autoimmune diseases can happen due to genetic and environmental factors. Understanding these conditions allows you to navigate the challenges associated with autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss.

What are autoimmune diseases?

Autoimmune diseases develop when the body’s immune system, which is designed to fight against external invaders, mistakenly attacks its healthy tissues. This misdirected attack can lead to inflammation, injury, and dysfunction in a variety of organs and systems, as found in a study published in the journal National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Although the specific causes of autoimmune diseases are unknown, they are believed to be a combination of genetic and environmental factors. These diseases can affect people of all ages and genders, and the symptoms differ greatly depending on the disease and organs affected. In addition, autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss consist of a range of disorders that produce inflammation and damage to the hair, which inhibits growth.

Why do autoimmune diseases cause hair loss

Some autoimmune diseases cause hair loss. Here’s why this happens:

1. Misdirects immune attack

Usually, our immune system acts as a proactive defender, protecting us from harmful invaders like bacteria and viruses. However, in autoimmune diseases, this powerful defense system fails. Instead of recognising the body’s tissues as friendly, it mistakenly identifies them as foreign threats, as found in a study published in the journal Informed Health. This misidentification leads to a targeted attack on the body’s cells, including the hair follicles. In the case of hair loss, the immune system perceives the hair follicles as intruders, triggering an inflammatory response. This inflammatory reaction damages the hair follicles, disrupting their normal growth cycle and ultimately leading to hair loss.

2. Inflammation

Once the immune system identifies hair follicles as enemies, it launches a full-scale attack. This attack involves the release of inflammatory substances, such as cytokines and other immune cells, to the site of the hair follicles. This inflammatory response is a natural defense mechanism, but in this case, it is directed against the body’s tissues. The inflammation damages the hair follicles, disrupting their normal growth cycle and weakening their structure, as found in a study published in the Journal of Inflammation Research. This damage can lead to hair thinning, hair breakage, and ultimately, hair loss.

3. Damage to hair follicles

The inflammatory response triggered by the immune system’s attack on the hair follicles causes significant damage to these structures. The inflammation can lead to the destruction of hair follicles or impair their ability to produce new hair. “The normal hair growth cycle, which involves phases of growth, rest, and shedding, is disrupted. The hair follicles may enter a prolonged resting phase or prematurely shed hair, resulting in hair loss,” says dermatologist Dr Seema Oberoi Lall. In some cases, the damage may be so severe that the hair follicles are permanently destroyed, leading to permanent hair loss.

Which autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss?

Here are some of the most common autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss.

1. Alopecia areata

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss by specifically targeting hair follicles. When the immune system malfunctions, it mistakenly identifies hair follicles as foreign invaders. This triggers an inflammatory response, leading to damage and destruction of the hair follicles, as found in a study published by StatPearls. The inflammatory process disrupts the normal hair growth cycle, causing hair to fall out in patches. The affected areas may be small or large, and the hair loss can occur on the scalp, beard, eyebrows, or other parts of the body. While alopecia areata can be distressing, it is important to note that it often resolves on its own or with appropriate treatment. In some cases, hair may regrow, but it may be different in texture or colour.

2. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is a complicated autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss by affecting several organs, including the skin and locks follicles. Inflammation is one of the most prevalent ways SLE causes hair loss, as found in a study published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. The immune system targets the hair follicles, causing an inflammatory response that destroys the structures and disturbs their natural growth cycle. This can cause thinning, weakening, or uneven loss of hair. Plus, skin lesions, particularly on the scalp, can harm the hair shafts, making it harder for hair to grow back. In severe circumstances, this can lead to permanent hair loss and scarring alopecia.

3. Discoid Lupus Erythematosus (DLE)

Discoid Lupus Erythematosus (DLE) is a chronic autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss. While it primarily impacts the skin, it can also damage hair-bearing areas, resulting in hair loss, as found in a study published in the journal Lupus Science and Medicine. When DLE affects the scalp, it can develop unusual skin lesions known as discoid lesions. These lesions are raised, scaly areas that may be red, pink, or purple. These lesions can scar over time, causing hair follicle damage. Scarring damages or destroys hair follicles, resulting in permanent hair loss in the affected areas. The severity of hair loss in DLE varies according to the size of the skin lesions and the degree of damage to the hair follicles. In some situations, the hair loss is minor and transient, while in others it is severe and permanent.

4. Thyroid disorders

Thyroid hormones act as essential regulators of various bodily functions, including hair growth. When the thyroid gland malfunctions, either by producing too little (hypothyroidism) or too much (hyperthyroidism) thyroid hormone, it can disrupt the delicate balance of the hair growth cycle. In hypothyroidism, the underactive thyroid gland leads to a deficiency of these crucial hormones. This hormonal imbalance can result in slower hair growth, thinning hair, and increased hair shedding. The hair may also appear dry, brittle, and lackluster. Conversely, hyperthyroidism, characterised by an overactive thyroid gland, also disrupts the hair growth cycle. The excess thyroid hormones can accelerate hair growth, but they can also lead to premature hair shedding, resulting in thinner hair, as found in a study published in the journal Cureus.

5. Hashimoto’s disease

It is a chronic autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss by attacking the thyroid gland, leading to hypothyroidism. This hormonal imbalance can significantly impact hair health. When the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones, it disrupts the normal hair growth cycle. This can result in slower hair growth, thinner hair, and increased hair shedding. The hair may also appear dry, brittle, and lackluster. “Additionally, the inflammation associated with Hashimoto’s disease can further contribute to hair loss,” says the expert. The immune system’s attack on the thyroid gland can cause a systemic inflammatory response, affecting multiple organs and tissues, including the hair follicles. This inflammation can harm the hair follicles, reducing their ability to produce healthy hair.

6. Rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss. The specific mechanism by which rheumatoid causes hair loss is still under research, however, multiple factors may be involved. “One suspected cause is the persistent inflammation associated with RA. This inflammation can impact several organs and tissues, including hair follicles,” explains the expert. The inflammatory response can damage hair follicles, resulting in hair thinning, breaking, and loss.

How to treat autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss?

Treating autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss often involves a multi-faceted approach. Managing the underlying autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss is crucial for addressing the issue. This often involves a combination of medical treatments and lifestyle modifications. Medications such as immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, and biologics can help suppress the overactive immune system and reduce inflammation, thereby mitigating the attack on hair follicles.

Additionally, adopting a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, regular exercise to promote blood circulation, and stress management techniques to reduce stress hormones, can contribute to overall well-being and potentially support hair health.

Note: It is important to get in touch with a medical practitioner to decide the best course of action for treating autoimmune diseases that cause hair loss. Remember that while these treatments can assist with hair loss and restoration, they may not be beneficial for everyone. Patience and endurance are essential, as hair regeneration can take time.