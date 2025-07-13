8 best natural hair colours for damage-free hair makeover: Up to 40% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Day 2
Are you tired of dull and lifeless hair that lacks vibrancy and shine? A good hair colour can help you transform your hair. From rich browns to bold burgundies, natural hair colours are packed with nourishing ingredients that protect your hair while delivering long-lasting radiance. You no longer need to book expensive salon appointments or deal with harsh, damaging formulas, as these easy-to-use hair colour kits bring salon-like results right into your home. And the exciting news? They are gentler than ever, infused with conditioning agents and ammonia-free options. Explore stunning shades now at unmissable prices during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Hurry up, as the sale won’t last forever!
Amazon Prime Day offers up to 40% off on the best natural hair colours
Herbal colours are effective and have fewer side effects. They will not cause any damaging effects to your hair and skin, as per the International Journal for Research in Applied Science and Engineering Technology. Explore the Amazon Prime Day landing page now and grab the best deals before the sale ends on July 14th.
1. Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder For Black Hair
Cover greys naturally with Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder, which is made from 100% pure, chemical-free indigo leaves. Use alone or with henna for shades like black, brown, or dark brown. It cools the scalp, soothes irritation, and revitalizes hair. It is a natural and safe option for all hair types. Grab the best hair colour for women at a great price during Amazon Prime Day.
Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder For Black Hair, 400g
Specifications:
- 100% natural indigo
- No chemicals or dyes
- Suitable for all hair types
- One-step or two-step colour options
Also Read: Best herbal hair colours: 10 top choices for safe-colouring experience
2. INDUS VALLEY Natural Gel Hair Colour
Indus Valley’s gel hair colour gives 100% grey coverage in just 35 minutes without ammonia, PPD, or peroxide. Its gentle formula prevents dryness and damage while conditioning hair with 8 powerful herbs. Dermatologist-recommended and vegan, the best ammonia-free hair colour is a safe, long-lasting choice for sensitive scalps. Restore shine and softness this Amazon Prime Day with a damage-free colouring experience.
INDUS VALLEY Damage Free Natural Gel Hair Colour for Women | Ammonia & PPD Free Organic Hair Colour with 100% Grey Coverage, Long Lasting Conditioning Hair Color | Black 1.00-220 ml
Specifications:
- Ammonia and PPD-free
- Covers greys in 35 minutes
- Enriched with 8 organic herbs
- Lasts up to 5 weeks
3. Nat Habit Henna Paste
Say goodbye to chemical dyes with Nat Habit’s pre-soaked henna paste, made from ultra-filtered Rajasthani henna and herbs like amla and rosemary. It delivers a rich brown tone, promotes growth, and prevents greying. It does not need any soaking or mixing, just apply and rinse. Experience natural colour and hair wellness with the best hair colour in India at a special price during Amazon Prime Day.
Nat Habit Henna Paste, Pre-Soaked in Black Tea and Herbs, 100% Natural Rajasthani Henna - (Pack of 4 x 220g)
Specifications:
- 100% natural and pre-soaked
- Infused with amla & black tea
- Strengthens and conditions hair
- Prevents premature greying
Also Read: 7 best hair colour shampoos: Safe, easy and mess-free options
4. NatureBay Naturals Pure Henna Powder
NatureBay’s triple-filtered henna powder is sourced from Sojat, Rajasthan, for deep reddish tones and pure hair care. Free from chemicals and PPD, the best hair colour for girls is perfect for natural colouring, hair packs, or even making mehndi cones. You can use it regularly to condition and refresh your hair naturally. Stock up on this organic goodness during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.
NatureBay Naturals 100% Pure Henna Powder For Natural Hair (cloth filtered)(400gm)
Specifications:
- 100% pure Rajasthani henna
- Triple cloth filtered
- Chemical and PPD-free
- Natural reddish tone
5. BSY Noni Black Hair Magic Shampoo
Get black, glossy hair in just 5 minutes with BSY Noni Black Hair Colour Shampoo. Enriched with noni fruit, it colours, conditions, and promotes healthy growth, making it perfect for people with busy schedules. Just massage, wait, and rinse. It does not contain ammonia and is mess-free, which makes it the best herbal hair colour. Achieve quick grey coverage this Amazon Sale (July 2025) with this easy-to-use natural solution.
BSY Noni Black Hair Magic Hair color shampoo (12ml x 12 Sachets) | Ammonia Free Hair Color Shampoo for men| Natural Black Permanent Hair Dye Shampoo for women | Noni Fruit Hair Dye | 5 Minutes Hair Colour | Hair Coloring Shampoo | Easy to use Hair Color Shampoo
Specifications:
- Works in 5 minutes
- Ammonia-free shampoo formula
- Includes 12 easy sachets
- Noni extract promotes hair health
6. Vegetal Bio Hair Colour Soft Black
Vegetal Bio offers a safe, certified organic hair colour that gently covers greys with zero ammonia or PPD. Enriched with herbs, it protects against UV damage while keeping hair shiny and soft. It comes with an easy-to-use application kit for mess-free colouring. Try this healthy hair colour alternative at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale 2025.
Vegetal Bio Hair Colour Soft Black | 150g | Achieve Natural, Ammonia-Free Hair Color | PPD-Free, 100% Herbal Certified Organic for Men and Women | UV Protection and Luster Maintenance | Complete Kit
Specifications:
- Certified organic formula
- Semi-permanent soft black shade
- Offers UV protection
- Includes full application kit
Also Read: Top 8 fitness equipment to build your home gym: Amazon Prime Day Sale offers pre-deals at up to 70% off
7. Paradyes Timeless Hair Tint
Paradyes deliver rich, salon-like dark brown colour without harsh chemicals. Its PPD, ammonia, and resorcinol-free formula offers full grey coverage in 30–45 minutes. Infused with hibiscus, aloe vera, and oils, it nourishes your hair while colouring. It is a complete kit, which makes DIY colouring simple. Get long-lasting, vibrant results with this hair colour that is available at a discounted price during Prime Day Sale 2025.
Paradyes Dark Brown Timeless Hair Tint, Permanent Crème Hair Colour for Natural-Looking Results, Complete Grey Coverage, Long-Lasting Formula Free from PPD, Ammonia, & Resorcinol, 3.0 Dark Brown
Specifications:
- Permanent crème formula
- Gentle and nourishing blend
- Covers greys in 30-45 mins
- Includes brush, shampoo and conditioner
8. URBANMAC Fruit Vinegar Gel Hair Colour
URBANMAC’s fruit vinegar-based hair dye gives your hair a vibrant black tone with softness and shine. The ammonia-free gel formula is enriched with ginseng, indigo, and herbs to deeply nourish and reduce scalp irritation. It claims to be free from side effects and promises to offer long-lasting colour and conditioning. Upgrade your colouring routine this Amazon Prime Day with this herbal blend.
URBANMAC Fruit Vinegar Gel Hair Color Natural Hair Color Dye for Black Hair Dye(500ml x 2) - Black
Specifications:
- Ammonia-free gel formulation
- Enriched with herbal extracts
- Deep black and shiny finish
- Comes in 2 x 500ml bottles
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live, so, grab the best natural hair colours at a discounted prices!
