Search HealthShots…
Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Hair Care

8 best natural hair colours for damage-free hair makeover: Up to 40% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Day 2

Amazon Prime Day is here, offering exciting deals and discounts of up to 40% on the best natural hair colours.
Written by: Tanya Shree
Published On: 13 Jul 2025, 10:00 am IST
Enjoy huge discounts on the best hair colours during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.
Why Trust Us?

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

  • Selection process: We evaluate user reviews and testimonials to gauge product quality and reliability
  • Curation: We clearly state ingredients, descriptions and specifications of products
  • Reputation assessment: We ensure that the brands we recommend are trustworthy and reputable
  • Transparency: We ensure full disclosure of any sponsorships or partnerships to maintain integrity.
  • Factual information: We use factual information to explain a product's benefits and uses

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Are you tired of dull and lifeless hair that lacks vibrancy and shine? A good hair colour can help you transform your hair. From rich browns to bold burgundies, natural hair colours are packed with nourishing ingredients that protect your hair while delivering long-lasting radiance. You no longer need to book expensive salon appointments or deal with harsh, damaging formulas, as these easy-to-use hair colour kits bring salon-like results right into your home. And the exciting news? They are gentler than ever, infused with conditioning agents and ammonia-free options. Explore stunning shades now at unmissable prices during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Hurry up, as the sale won’t last forever!

Amazon Prime Day offers up to 40% off on the best natural hair colours

Herbal colours are effective and have fewer side effects. They will not cause any damaging effects to your hair and skin, as per the International Journal for Research in Applied Science and Engineering Technology. Explore the Amazon Prime Day landing page now and grab the best deals before the sale ends on July 14th.

1. Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder For Black Hair

Cover greys naturally with Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder, which is made from 100% pure, chemical-free indigo leaves. Use alone or with henna for shades like black, brown, or dark brown. It cools the scalp, soothes irritation, and revitalizes hair. It is a natural and safe option for all hair types. Grab the best hair colour for women at a great price during Amazon Prime Day.

Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder For Black Hair, 400g

53% OFF
417172
₹492 ₹998
₹3 additional savings
Lowest Price Shop Now
₹495
Shop Now

Specifications:

  • 100% natural indigo
  • No chemicals or dyes
  • Suitable for all hair types
  • One-step or two-step colour options

Also Read: Best herbal hair colours: 10 top choices for safe-colouring experience

2. INDUS VALLEY Natural Gel Hair Colour

Indus Valley’s gel hair colour gives 100% grey coverage in just 35 minutes without ammonia, PPD, or peroxide. Its gentle formula prevents dryness and damage while conditioning hair with 8 powerful herbs. Dermatologist-recommended and vegan, the best ammonia-free hair colour is a safe, long-lasting choice for sensitive scalps. Restore shine and softness this Amazon Prime Day with a damage-free colouring experience.

INDUS VALLEY Damage Free Natural Gel Hair Colour for Women | Ammonia & PPD Free Organic Hair Colour with 100% Grey Coverage, Long Lasting Conditioning Hair Color | Black 1.00-220 ml

14% OFF
3.85158
₹598 ₹699
Shop Now

Specifications:

  • Ammonia and PPD-free
  • Covers greys in 35 minutes
  • Enriched with 8 organic herbs
  • Lasts up to 5 weeks

3. Nat Habit Henna Paste

Say goodbye to chemical dyes with Nat Habit’s pre-soaked henna paste, made from ultra-filtered Rajasthani henna and herbs like amla and rosemary. It delivers a rich brown tone, promotes growth, and prevents greying. It does not need any soaking or mixing, just apply and rinse. Experience natural colour and hair wellness with the best hair colour in India at a special price during Amazon Prime Day.

Nat Habit Henna Paste, Pre-Soaked in Black Tea and Herbs, 100% Natural Rajasthani Henna - (Pack of 4 x 220g)

46% OFF
4.24150
₹495 ₹924
Shop Now

Specifications:

  • 100% natural and pre-soaked
  • Infused with amla & black tea
  • Strengthens and conditions hair
  • Prevents premature greying

Also Read: 7 best hair colour shampoos: Safe, easy and mess-free options

4. NatureBay Naturals Pure Henna Powder

NatureBay’s triple-filtered henna powder is sourced from Sojat, Rajasthan, for deep reddish tones and pure hair care. Free from chemicals and PPD, the best hair colour for girls is perfect for natural colouring, hair packs, or even making mehndi cones. You can use it regularly to condition and refresh your hair naturally. Stock up on this organic goodness during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

NatureBay Naturals 100% Pure Henna Powder For Natural Hair (cloth filtered)(400gm)

15% OFF
44047
₹299 ₹350
Shop Now

Specifications:

  • 100% pure Rajasthani henna
  • Triple cloth filtered
  • Chemical and PPD-free
  • Natural reddish tone

5. BSY Noni Black Hair Magic Shampoo

Get black, glossy hair in just 5 minutes with BSY Noni Black Hair Colour Shampoo. Enriched with noni fruit, it colours, conditions, and promotes healthy growth, making it perfect for people with busy schedules. Just massage, wait, and rinse. It does not contain ammonia and is mess-free, which makes it the best herbal hair colour. Achieve quick grey coverage this Amazon Sale (July 2025) with this easy-to-use natural solution.

BSY Noni Black Hair Magic Hair color shampoo (12ml x 12 Sachets) | Ammonia Free Hair Color Shampoo for men| Natural Black Permanent Hair Dye Shampoo for women | Noni Fruit Hair Dye | 5 Minutes Hair Colour | Hair Coloring Shampoo | Easy to use Hair Color Shampoo

16% OFF
43095
₹507 ₹600
Shop Now

Specifications:

  • Works in 5 minutes
  • Ammonia-free shampoo formula
  • Includes 12 easy sachets
  • Noni extract promotes hair health

6. Vegetal Bio Hair Colour Soft Black

Vegetal Bio offers a safe, certified organic hair colour that gently covers greys with zero ammonia or PPD. Enriched with herbs, it protects against UV damage while keeping hair shiny and soft. It comes with an easy-to-use application kit for mess-free colouring. Try this healthy hair colour alternative at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Vegetal Bio Hair Colour Soft Black | 150g | Achieve Natural, Ammonia-Free Hair Color | PPD-Free, 100% Herbal Certified Organic for Men and Women | UV Protection and Luster Maintenance | Complete Kit

6% OFF
3.72164
₹807 ₹859
Shop Now

Specifications:

  • Certified organic formula
  • Semi-permanent soft black shade
  • Offers UV protection
  • Includes full application kit

Also Read: Top 8 fitness equipment to build your home gym: Amazon Prime Day Sale offers pre-deals at up to 70% off

7. Paradyes Timeless Hair Tint

Paradyes deliver rich, salon-like dark brown colour without harsh chemicals. Its PPD, ammonia, and resorcinol-free formula offers full grey coverage in 30–45 minutes. Infused with hibiscus, aloe vera, and oils, it nourishes your hair while colouring. It is a complete kit, which makes DIY colouring simple. Get long-lasting, vibrant results with this hair colour that is available at a discounted price during Prime Day Sale 2025.

Paradyes Dark Brown Timeless Hair Tint, Permanent Crème Hair Colour for Natural-Looking Results, Complete Grey Coverage, Long-Lasting Formula Free from PPD, Ammonia, & Resorcinol, 3.0 Dark Brown

37% OFF
4.32234
₹499 ₹795
Shop Now

Specifications:

  • Permanent crème formula
  • Gentle and nourishing blend
  • Covers greys in 30-45 mins
  • Includes brush, shampoo and conditioner

8. URBANMAC Fruit Vinegar Gel Hair Colour

URBANMAC’s fruit vinegar-based hair dye gives your hair a vibrant black tone with softness and shine. The ammonia-free gel formula is enriched with ginseng, indigo, and herbs to deeply nourish and reduce scalp irritation. It claims to be free from side effects and promises to offer long-lasting colour and conditioning. Upgrade your colouring routine this Amazon Prime Day with this herbal blend.

URBANMAC Fruit Vinegar Gel Hair Color Natural Hair Color Dye for Black Hair Dye(500ml x 2) - Black

37% OFF
4.1859
₹439 ₹699
Shop Now

Specifications:

  • Ammonia-free gel formulation
  • Enriched with herbal extracts
  • Deep black and shiny finish
  • Comes in 2 x 500ml bottles

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live, so, grab the best natural hair colours at a discounted prices!

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

Related FAQs

When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starting?

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts on July 12 and ends on July 14. Exclusive to Prime members, it offers 48 hours of blockbuster deals across all major categories.

How much discount can I expect during the Prime Day Sale?

You can enjoy up to 70% off on top categories like fitness gear, beauty, supplements and more during Amazon Sale 2025. Some flash deals offer even deeper discounts.

Which brands will be on discount during the Amazon Sale?

Prime Day Sale 2025 features top brands like HealthKart, Carbamide Forte, Lifelong, AmazonBasics, Carbamide Forte, and more across all categories, from beauty to home gym equipment.

Are there any additional offers like bank discounts or free delivery?

Yes! Get a 10% instant discount with ICICI and SBI cards. Plus, enjoy free delivery on your first order, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI across many deals during the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

Related Topics:
About the Author
Tanya Shree

Meet Tanya Shree! Armed with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and a flair for photography and visual communication, she is a stickler for detail. An avid reader and a shopping aficionado, she has a knack for spotting hidden gems and dissecting products. Her own passion to check out the best deals online matches her dedication to ensure our readers get information that is research-backed and fact-checked. With her clear, concise and reliable content, Tanya helps users make the best choice when it comes to choosing health and wellness products from the vast online pool.

Related Stories

View all

7 best hair colour shampoos: Safe, easy and mess-free options

Hair Care

10 best hair care products that combat hairfall: Top picks for healthy and strong strands

Hair Care

10 best natural hair colour alternatives to harsh dyes

Hair Care

Photo Gallery

View all

6 anti-inflammatory foods for weight loss

Fatty liver? 7 foods to detox liver naturally

Shefali Jariwala Death: 9 celebs who died of a heart attack or cardiac arrest

Low-calorie, high-fibre foods: 9 vegetables for weight loss

Next Story
FOLLOW US ON

MIND

INTIMATE HEALTH

BEAUTY

FITNESS

PREVENTIVE CARE

HEALTHY EATING

WEB STORIES

HEALTH HOROSCOPE

HOW TO

MOM SAYS

PODCASTS

VIDEOS

SHE SLAYS

HEALTH NEWS

NEWSLETTERS

TRENDING TOPICS

TOOLS

LATEST STORIES

DISEASES