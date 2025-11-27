Dr Jagannath Pati is a child protection advisor and public policy leader with over two decades of experience in reshaping India’s child protection ecosystem. He was a Registrar at the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), where he addressed systemic violations of child rights.

As the former Director (Programme) of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), he championed ethical adoption practices, prevented illegal adoptions, and pioneered India’s online foster care and adoption platform.